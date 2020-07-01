With social distancing guidelines in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fourth of July celebrations will be held all across the state in their usual outdoor settings.

However, for the first time in 28 years, the Henry Ford's "Salute to America" event will not be held live at Greenfield Village during the July 4th weekend. Instead, the museum and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will broadcast an hour-long program July 3 at Greenfield Village alongside WDIV-Local 4 with support from its long-time sponsors -- Bank of America and Ford Motor Company.

Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations:

July 3

"Salute to America," hosted by the Henry Ford from Greenfield Village. It will be an hour-long program featuring music and fanfare, hosted by Jason Carr and Tati Amare of WDIV-Local 4's "Live in the D." Highlights will include a DSO brass quintet performing in a recorded segment, information on how July 4th was celebrated during America's centennial, and a look at a mussle-loading Napoleanic-era cannon. 8 p.m. EST.

Pine Knob Fireworks, residents can enjoy seeing the fireworks from their homes. Fireworks will be launched by the township from the top of Pine Knob. The fireworks are to be viewed from your home or driving around Clarkston only. No parking will be allowed at the Pine Knob Ski Resort (7778 Sashabaw, Village of Clarkston) or the DTE Music Theater. All entrance gates will be locked. For more details, visit indetwp.com. 10 p.m.

July 4

Arenac Fireworks Festival, to be held at Corner of Court and South, near the Au Gres Water Tower, downtown Au Gres. Spread the word about the new location. 9-10:30 p.m.

Alpena Fireworks, hosted by the city of Alpena along Lake Huron in the northern Lower Peninsula. Everyone is being asked to practice social distancing guidelines at the event. Dusk. (989) 354-4181.

Breckenridge 4th of July Celebration, included will be a car show, 8k run/walk and fireworks at dusk. Jaycee & Hoffmeyer Memorial Park, Breckenridge. Visit the Village of Breckenridge Facebook page for more details, or call (989) 842-3109.

Fireworks on Big Lake, see a private show on Big Lake, near Crittenden Park. Parking is not offered. Ways to watch include: from the lake or your yard, from the campground and from the beach, or parked at the boat launch, but don't block the boaters. And, don't forget to bring your glow sticks. 50th Ave., Sears. Dusk. (989) 944-5738.

Iron Mountain 4th of July Fireworks, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Donations will be accepted. Millie Hill, Park Ave., Iron Mountain. Dusk. (906) 774-8530.

Mackinaw City Fireworks, celebrate the fourth of July while watching fireworks being launched over the bay. Dusk. (231) 436-5664.

Port Austin Parade and Fireworks, celebrate the fourth of July by seeing a parade in downtown Port Austin with bloats, a marching band and more. Parade begins at 1 p.m. Fireworks display over the Harbor at dusk. M-53, Downtown Port Austin. (810) 987-8687.

Twin Lake Park Fireworks, hosted by Muskegon County Twin Lake Park. Rain date: Sunday (July 5). 6231 Twin Lake Park, Twin Lake. Dusk. (231) 744-3580.

Compiled by Jocelynn Brown

