Artist Spotlight: 'Dr. Bellows' Mark Iannace
A weekly feature showcasing local artists.
Name: Mark Iannace or "Dr. Bellows"
Sound: Theatrical and upbeat roots rock with elements of musical theater, jazz and comedy. Iannace sings and plays accordion.
History: Iannace has performed in the Michigan music scene for several years. He was once a member of folk/pop group Tangerine Trousers and currently performs with accomplished Americana artist Jill Jack.
Next: Dr. Bellows will perform a Facebook live concert 2:30 p.m Sunday to celebrate the release of his new single "Hitler at the Prom," a wacky tune about feeling out of place. He'll be joined by bandmates Michael Hacala, Pat Shanley and John Jacobs for the virtual mini-concert, which can be viewed at facebook.com/mark.iannace. Learn more at markiannace.com.
Melody Baetens
