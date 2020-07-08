Mark Iannace, also known as Dr. Bellows, performs a virtual concert on Facebook live Sunday. (Photo: Courtesy of Mark Iannace)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Mark Iannace or "Dr. Bellows"

Sound: Theatrical and upbeat roots rock with elements of musical theater, jazz and comedy. Iannace sings and plays accordion.

History: Iannace has performed in the Michigan music scene for several years. He was once a member of folk/pop group Tangerine Trousers and currently performs with accomplished Americana artist Jill Jack.

Next: Dr. Bellows will perform a Facebook live concert 2:30 p.m Sunday to celebrate the release of his new single "Hitler at the Prom," a wacky tune about feeling out of place. He'll be joined by bandmates Michael Hacala, Pat Shanley and John Jacobs for the virtual mini-concert, which can be viewed at facebook.com/mark.iannace. Learn more at markiannace.com.

Melody Baetens

