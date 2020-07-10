Eminem raps about wearing masks, police brutality in new track
Kid Cudi dropped a new song Friday, a collaboration with Eminem titled "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."
The trending animated video for the track had more than a million views by Friday afternoon. In it, Shady expresses his disdain for those who don't wear masks.
"Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse / Other half are just pissed off and don't wanna wear a mask and their just scoffing / And that's how you end up catching the s--- off 'em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I'm in a (expletive) casket from you coughin'."
Em also addressed the recent instances of police brutality around the country.
"Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery / How the (expletive) is it that so many cops are dirty."
Video contains explicit language.
