Kid Cudi dropped a new song Friday, a collaboration with Eminem titled "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady."

The trending animated video for the track had more than a million views by Friday afternoon. In it, Shady expresses his disdain for those who don't wear masks.

"Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse / Other half are just pissed off and don't wanna wear a mask and their just scoffing / And that's how you end up catching the s--- off 'em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I'm in a (expletive) casket from you coughin'."

Em also addressed the recent instances of police brutality around the country.

"Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery / How the (expletive) is it that so many cops are dirty."

Video contains explicit language.

