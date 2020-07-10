Metroparks to host free drive-in movies this summer
Enjoy recent films and family classics under the stars this summer at the area Metroparks.
Besides enjoying free movies from the safety and comfort of your car, you can also bring your own snacks and refreshments. In addition to cars, viewers on bicycles are also welcome, as long as they adhere to social distancing measures.
All the movies start at dusk. Here is the schedule.
July 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2," Willow Metropark, 23200 S. Huron, New Boston
Aug. 8: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford
Aug. 13: "Field of Dreams," Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Charter Township
Aug. 14: "Toy Story 4," Hudson Mills Metropark, 8801 N. Territorial, Dexter
Aug. 15: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Willow Metropark
Aug. 22: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Charter Township
Aug. 27: "A League of Their Own," Lake St. Clair Metropark
Aug. 28: "Frozen 2," Kensington Metropark
Aug. 29: "Toy Story 4," Willow Metropark
Aug. 5: "Aladdin," Stony Creek Metropark
While most park facilities are closed due to COVID-19, most restrooms remain open and masks are recommended when entering them. For additional park rules and information, visit metroparks.com.
