Enjoy recent films and family classics under the stars this summer at the area Metroparks.

Besides enjoying free movies from the safety and comfort of your car, you can also bring your own snacks and refreshments. In addition to cars, viewers on bicycles are also welcome, as long as they adhere to social distancing measures.

In “Frozen 2,” Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel) meet Lieutenant Destin Mattias in the enchanted forest. (Photo: Disney)

All the movies start at dusk. Here is the schedule.

July 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2," Willow Metropark, 23200 S. Huron, New Boston

Aug. 8: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Kensington Metropark, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford

Aug. 13: "Field of Dreams," Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Charter Township

Aug. 14: "Toy Story 4," Hudson Mills Metropark, 8801 N. Territorial, Dexter

Aug. 15: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Willow Metropark

Aug. 22: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Charter Township

Aug. 27: "A League of Their Own," Lake St. Clair Metropark

Aug. 28: "Frozen 2," Kensington Metropark

Aug. 29: "Toy Story 4," Willow Metropark

Aug. 5: "Aladdin," Stony Creek Metropark

While most park facilities are closed due to COVID-19, most restrooms remain open and masks are recommended when entering them. For additional park rules and information, visit metroparks.com.

