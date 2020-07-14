Rochester's Meadow Brook Hall is joining the light game this holiday season.

On Tuesday, the National Historic Landmark, the 1929 former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband, Alfred Wilson, unveiled plans for Winter Wonder Lights, a new holiday light display.

Artisans, designers and fabricators from Detroit and across the country are building nearly a dozen light displays now for the estate's grounds for visitors to interact with and shoot photos. It will open Nov. 17 and run through Dec. 30.

Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester is adding a new Winter Wonder Lights display this November. (Photo: Meadow Brook Hall)

Shannon O'Berski, Meadow Brook's external relations director, said the new displays will appeal to visitors of all ages.

“For nearly 50 years, Meadow Brook Hall has delivered a breathtaking holiday experience, transporting visitors through our historic mansion for Holiday Walk,” said O’Berski in a press release. “In 2020, we are re-imagining the holidays to create Michigan’s most dazzling immersive light experience with Winter Wonder Lights."

Meadow Brook's Winter Wonder Lights comes nearly 50 years after the estate started Holiday Walk, which will start on Nov. 27 and shows off the 88,000-square-foot Meadow Brook decked out in its holiday finest.

The Wonder Lights display, which will be separate from Holiday Walk, will include family-friendly activities, warming stations, bonfires and photo spots. The light displays will range from the "fantastic to the whimsical," the estate said in a press release.

The new display joins the ranks of other holiday light displays in Metro Detroit, including the Detroit Zoo's Zoo Lights.

For information on Winter Wonder Lights, go to meadowbrookhall.org/wonderlights/.

