JonPaul Wallace (Photo: JonPaul Wallace)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: JonPaul Wallace

Sound: Pop singer and piano player influenced by classic rock, Motown and mainstream pop

Clever cover: When Wallace graduated from Lapeer High School in 2016, he rewrote the lyrics to the song "7 Years" by Lukas Graham to show how it felt to be moving on to the next chapter of his life. Wallace was able to perform the song at his graduation ceremony.

Viral moment: When he graduated from Oakland University in 2020, he re-recorded the song for a video of him standing on campus near where he would have walked across the stage after earning with a degree in finance and marketing. His new lyrics reflected the feelings 2020 graduates felt by not being able to celebrate with public grad ceremonies. Wallace's 2020 video resonated with music fans who viewed it tens of thousands of times across many social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Learn more at facebook.com/jonpaulwallaceofficial.

Melody Baetens

