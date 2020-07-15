Believe it or not, it's not all Camp No-Fun this summer.

Most everything may be closed, but WildWater Adventure waterpark at Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon is opening to the public Friday- but strictly on a reservation-only basis.

"The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority," said Camille Jourden-Mark, the park's vice president and general manager, promising a host of CDC-recommended safety measures.

Visitors will be required to complete a pre-visit health screening, and submit to a touchless temperature screening on arrival. Patrons must wear masks and engage in appropriate social distancing.

But who can doubt it's worth it to rocket down the Funnel of Fear, six stories high, or have a quiet moment with your toddler in the Half-Pint Paradise?

Fasten your seat belts: The Funnel of Fear drops 63 harrowing feet at WildWater Adventure water park in Muskegon, opening Friday. (Photo: Michigan's Adventure)

But get those reservations in quick. They say there's a heat wave coming

Also bucking the closed-by-Covid trend is the 18th-annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, which will happen July 25-26 in West Bloomfield at 6900 Orchard Lake Road. The event is presented by Hot Works.

Face coverings are recommended but not required. The show asks that people maintain appropriate social distancing, and will space out artists' booths this year to permit more air circulation between them.

Entering artists booths will be limited to one family at a time.

mhodges@detroitnews.com

(313) 815-6410

Twitter: @mhodgesartguy

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/15/theyre-open-wildwater-adventure-muskegon-orchard-lake-fine-art-show/5430037002/