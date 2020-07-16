Performers feed off the energy of a live audience, and that is especially true for comedic entertainers.

Next week public radio station WDET 101.9-FM will host a showcase of the area's stand-up comics at its outdoor show and fundraiser "What's So Funny About Detroit." Taking place at the Canterbury Village's drive-in, the audience will be in their cars and the comics are on stage, which is projected onto the 30-foot by 14-foot screen. Audio will pipe through each vehicle's radio.

The drive-in theater at Canterbury Village. (Photo: Canterbury Village)

"Detroit's local comedy scene is amazing," said the event's host, Ryan Patrick Hooper, host and producer of "CultureShift" on WDET. He says stand-up comedy is a style of performance art that doesn't always get the credit that it deserves. "The only way to get better at it is to perform in front of a live audience. Right now, those audiences are in short supply."

The lineup — Roni Shanell, Josh Adams, Pat Sievert, Wes Ward, Zech and GeniviveClinton — represents an array of comedy styles and personalities that are typically seen on stand-up stages around town.

Stand-up comedian Genivive Clinton performs Wednesday at the Canterbury Village Drive-in. (Photo: Courtesy of WDET-FM)

"This is a benefit for WDET and, at the same time, we see it as investing back into local arts, culture and music scene by hiring local comics at a time when gigs are tough to find," said Hooper.

Guest are welcome to get out of their cars and watch from lawn chairs. Snacks can be brought in or purchased from the Canterbury Village concessions stand. Social distancing measures will be in place.

What's So Funny About Detroit?

with Roni Shanell, Josh Adams, Pat Sievert, Wes Ward, Zech and Genivive Clinton and hosted by Ryan Patrick Hooper

Canterbury Village Drive-Inn powered by Emagine

7:30-9:30 p.m. July 22; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

2325 Joslyn, Lake Orion

$35 per car load of up to six people

Tickets must be purchased in advance at wdet.org/events/whats-so-funny-comedy-series

