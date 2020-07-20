Salvador Salort-Pons, director of the Detroit Institute of Arts, is suddenly confronting twin crises in one week — a charge of nepotism involving the loan of an El Greco painting, and allegations of racial mistreatment by current and former staffers.

The latter, calling themselves the DIA Staff Action group, accuse Salort-Pons of creating a toxic work environment, one that is particularly unfriendly to people of color.

On Monday, the group posted a statement on Twitter calling for Salort-Pons to "be removed from his role as director, president & chief executive officer and any other involvement at the (museum) by Aug. 31, 2020."

They also promised that a more comprehensive list of demands will be forthcoming.

The other controversy, first reported by the New York Times, concerns the loan of an El Greco painting to the DIA by Salort-Pons' father-in-law, Alan M. May, a retired developer in Dallas.

The painting is the 16th-century work, "St. Francis Receiving the Stigmata."

A whistle-blower complaint has reportedly been filed with the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, as well as the Internal Revenue Service, alleging violation of conflict-of-interest laws.

