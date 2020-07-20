Big Jim will make a road trip to the site of Seger's "Roll Me Away" stop to raise $50,000

In his 1983 hit "Roll Me Away," Bob Seger sings about stopping at a bar "12 hours out of Mackinac City" to have a brew. 

WCSX-FM (94.7) morning show host "Big" Jim O'Brien is heading out on the road to find that bar, and to raise money for charity in the process. 

Alto Reed performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Alto Reed performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Greg Morrow performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Greg Morrow performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bass player Greg Morrow and back up singers Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton perform with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Bass player Greg Morrow and back up singers Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton perform with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton perform with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Shaun Murphy, Laura Creamer, Barbara Payton perform with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Craig Frost performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Craig Frost performs with Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, with guitarist Mark Chatfield, 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, with guitarist Mark Chatfield, 'Roll Me Away - Final Tour' at the DTE Energy Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan Rattlers open for Bob Seger at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Friday, June 21, 2019.
Michigan Rattlers open for Bob Seger at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Friday, June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    O'Brien is rolling out to Rochester, Minnesota's North Star Bar on a road trip starting Thursday, according to a release from WCSX. 

    Upon his return — the round-trip trek is expected to take 27 hours — Seger, in partnership with Chevrolet, will make a $50,000 donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Detroit. 

    Chevy is also providing O'Brien with the wheels for his trip. 

    The $50,000 donation will provide 150,000 meals for families in Southeastern Michigan. 

    "Roll Me Away" is on Seger's 1982 album "The Distance." It was released as a single the following year and reached No. 27 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. 

    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/20/wcsx-host-following-segers-path-minnesota-bar-charity/5473699002/