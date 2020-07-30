Nomination marks his eighth time in the category

Eminem is up for Video of the Year at MTV's Video Music Awards for the first time in a decade, and the nomination extends his record as the most nominated artist in the show's top category.

Em has amassed eight career nominations in the field, one of which came from D12's "My Band" in 2004. He's won the category twice, for "The Real Slim Shady" in 2000 and "Without Me" in 2002, and his videos for "Stan" (2001), "Lose Yourself" (2003), "We Made You" (2009) and "Not Afraid" (2010) have also been nominated. Since 1999, he's received a total of 41 VMA nominations (including three with D12), and 13 wins.

A screen cap from Eminem's "Godzilla" music video. (Photo: YouTube)

Em's Video of the Year nomination this year comes for "Godzilla," his Cole Bennett-directed collaboration with the late Juice WRLD. Other nominees for this year's Video of the Year are Billie Eilish for "Everything I Wanted,” Future and Drake's “Life Is Good,” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's “Rain On Me," Taylor Swift's “The Man” and the Weeknd's “Blinding Lights.”

With 218 million views on YouTube, "Godzilla" is the third-most viewed of the nominees, behind "Life is Good" (785 million) and "Blinding Lights" (248 million).

Em's two wins in the category tie him with Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the only artists to win the Video of the Year VMA twice.

"Godzilla" is also up for Best Hip-Hop Video at the awards show, which will take place Aug. 30 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead all nominees for this year's show with nine nods apiece, followed by Billie Eilish and the Weeknd, who each earned six nominations.

Detroit-born Lizzo is also up for two awards, for Best R&B Video (for "Cuz I Love You") and for Best Editing (for "Good as Hell").

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/07/30/eminems-godzilla-up-top-honors-mtv-video-music-awards/5550233002/