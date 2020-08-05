Michigan singer and songwriter Alison Albrecht (Photo: Courtesy of Alison Albrecht)

A weekly feature showcasing local artists.

Name: Alison Albrecht

Sound: This young singer and songwriter from Birmingham plays pop, soul and folk (think Sara Barilles or Sheryl Crow).

Getting started: Back when she was a teenager in 2014, Albrecht won the "Superstar" competition at the Michigan State Fair. Following that, she released a self-titled EP with help from Grammy Award-winning producer Chuck Alkazian and Detroit musician Nadir Omowale.

Next: Albrecht made the most out of the shelter-in-place order and built a home studio with her brother, Andrew Albrecht, sitting in the producer's chair. The result is the new single, "Right Thing, Wrong Time,” a dramatic and lush radio-friendly song that the 20-year-old University of Michigan student is releasing Friday. Visit alisonalbrecht.com for more information and links to follow Albrecht on social media and artist platforms.

Melody Baetens

