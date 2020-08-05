Author Jennifer Graeser Dornbush grew up around death.

Her father, Dr. Ronald Graeser, was the medical examiner for Newaygo County. The eldest of three, Dornbush assisted him on his cases.

“There was an airplane fatality where three people died. The next day, (my sister Melanie and I) went with our dad out in the field and he wanted to make sure his office didn’t miss anything since it was bright and sunny,” recalled Dornbush, who lives in Los Angeles. “We ended up finding some brain matter and pieces of skull. He was like, ‘Look on the ground and tell me if you see anything unusual.’ He explained to us what the brain does. It was an anatomy lesson more than anything. The ME’s office was in our home. It was always around us. As we grew older, there were certain tasks we’d help him with – paperwork, putting everything on microfiche."

A Grand Rapids native who grew up in Fremont, Dornbush graduated from Western Michigan Christian High School in Muskegon. She earned her undergraduate degree in English and communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, as well as a graduate degree in rhetoric from DePaul University in Chicago. Additionally, she has certificates from the Forensic Science Academy in L.A. and the FBI Citizens Academy.

Her father’s work profoundly impacted her two mystery novels in “The Coroner” series, featuring Dr. Emily Hartford and set in western Michigan. Her latest novel, “Hole in the Woods” (Ally Press $17.99) – released Tuesday – is no exception.

"Hole in the Woods" by Jennifer Graeser Dornbush (Photo: Byron Nickleberry)

In fact, “Hole” is based on the case of Shannon Siders, who was found murdered in Newaygo County in 1989. The case wasn’t solved until 25 years later. Dornbush’s father performed Siders’ autopsy.

“He determined… Shannon suffered a brutal death, disturbing details that I wouldn’t find out until sitting in on the trial some 25 years later. This was, of course, a shocking event for our rural, tight-knit community and it cast a dark cloud on our rural county. And that’s why it stuck with me all these decades. I kept up with the case as it unfolded in little layers for 25 years… through newspaper stories, documentaries, and finally attending the three-week trial in the spring of 2015,” explained Dornbush.

Siders disappeared July 18, 1989, after partying with friends. A hunter found her badly decomposed body Oct. 15, 1989, in the Manistee National Forest in Brooks Township. She was killed by a blow that crushed the back of her head and suffered many other injuries to her face and body. She was also raped.

Grand Rapids native Jennifer Graeser Dornbush's latest novel, "Hole in the Woods," is based on an actual cold case where her father was the medical examiner. (Photo: Byron Nickleberry)

A cold case taskforce composed of the Michigan State Police, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies was formed in 2011 to investigate Siders’ murder. As a result, brothers Matthew Jones and Paul Jones were arrested in 2014. Matthew was convicted of first-degree murder and Paul was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015.

Siders’ case was featured on an episode of Investigation Discovery’s “On the Case with Paula Zahn.”

“I desired justice for Shannon just as much as anyone in my county,” said Dornbush. “We all wanted to believe that someday her killers would be found and put away. We wanted her story to be complete and her family to have catharsis. We all wanted order from this chaos. We wanted good to win over evil for her.”

In “Hole,” 18-year-old Nina Laramie is brutally raped and murdered three decades ago. Her remains are found by a hunter three months later. There are no fingerprints. No hair. No biological samples. No murder weapon. A witch hunt by local law enforcement brings several suspects to the forefront, but there isn’t enough evidence to make an arrest. Police believe Nina’s friends know more than they’re saying, but a code of silence prevails. Rumors spread. Ultimately, there’s no proof. Life goes on and 30 years pass.

“I sometimes base my characters off of real people but always give them different names, personality traits and visual descriptions,” said Dornbush. “I like to use real places in my mind to help with world-building, although the names and details often change. Most importantly, I always seek to honor the real victims.”

Cut to the present: Newly-minted Detroit cold case detective Riley St. James is assigned Nina’s case and eager for her big break. As Riley investigates, there’s no DNA or physical evidence, so she must rely on her investigative prowess, gut instinct and blind luck to break the 30-year code of silence.

However, it’s not long before Nina’s case hits a little too close to home, triggering repressed memories of Riley’s own unresolved sexual assault in college. As a result, Riley makes some major mistakes, causing Nina’s killers to go after her. As Riley struggles to deal with her own demons, she races against the clock to get testimony from an unlikely witness that will bring Nina’s killers to justice.

“I wanted a character who had a very broken past that was going to be a stumbling block in this case,” said Dornbush. “Then, Riley appeared.”

She explained why she didn’t use Emily in “Hole.”

“It's a completely different series and tone,” said Dornbush. “(‘Hole’) is a standalone thriller.”

Dornbush named some factors on how Siders’ case went cold, aspects of which she extrapolated into “Hole.” First and foremost, her body was found three months after her murder. Most of the biological evidence was very deteriorated.

“DNA science was very new and you needed a lot more of it to test for DNA than you do nowadays,” she said. “But even when the samples were retested in 2012 with better technology, they were given inconclusive results. With no physical evidence present, it was impossible to make a connection to Shannon and her killers.”

Investigators interviewed more than 460 people over hundreds of hours. Despite it all, there was never any probable cause to make an arrest. Investigators couldn’t find any direct or circumstantial evidence that would allow them to make an arrest in Siders’ murder, according to Dornbush.

“Even police examinations of the killers’ vehicle yielded no such cause because by the time the car was examined, the killer had weeks – if not months – to dispose of any evidence and clean up their car,” said Dornbush.

It was also believed at one point in the three months between her disappearance and her body being discovered that Siders might still be alive. There were reports of another woman named Shannon, who was of similar age of build to Siders, seen at a store in neighboring town.

“Police also had reason to believe she had run away and was in hiding,” said Dornbush. “Weeks of time that passed after Shannon went missing that investigators just didn’t give her disappearance the credence it deserved.”

Another factor was lack of resources.

“The county where Shannon was killed is not densely populated and does not have access to a large police budget,” said Dornbush. “Basically, it’s rural and middle class. The police department is small. There is a minor sheriff’s post. And there is absolutely no cold case unit – and wasn’t in the whole state of Michigan until 2011.”

Dornbush works closely with the Cold Case Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2014 employing an all-volunteer board and staff of law enforcement and forensic experts from various law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, from around the nation.

“The CCF is what I call the ‘Avengers of cold case solving.’ Each new cold case brought to the CCF is assigned a super-powered team of seasoned professionals from the forensic field and law enforcement who volunteer their time and expertise to those hardest-to-solve cases,” said Dornbush. “The mission of the CCF is to stop the deadly compounding effect of cold cases and provide hope and resources to families affected by violent crime. The CCF is devoted to raising public awareness and creating partnerships to assist and provide law enforcement whatever resources are needed to bring about closure.”

Dornbush is donating a portion of the sales from “Hole” to the CCF.

“My work with the CCF primarily involves being a public ambassador for them and working as an educator for their Victim Prevention Training, which teaches people in all walks of life how to significantly lower their risk of becoming a victim of a violent crime,” she said. “As a crime fiction writer, I view crime-solving for its story and entertainment value, but I’ve always felt that it is essential to give back something positive to the real-life crime fighting world and the real life crimefighters – a.k.a. the TRUE heroes and heroines. I chose the CCF because they share my personal mission to shed hope and light into the darkest recesses of the human experience.”

