Adventure seekers and outdoor lovers can take advantage of a new activity crafted by the Clinton River Watershed Council this summer.

Sign up to be a “River Ranger” and design an a la carte scavenger hunt for yourself from a guidebook featuring 32 activities, called the Clinton River Quest. These range from involved activities like paddling the state-designed water trail to simply identifying and learning about a plant or animal native to the 760-square-mile watershed.

A kayaker explores a waterway in Mount Clemens (Photo: Courtesy of Near Perfect Media)

“The Clinton River Quest was created to provide the community with a fun activity to help get them outside and learn how they can play a role in protecting our watershed, while staying active,” said Anne Brasie in a press release. She’s the executive director of the Clinton River Watershed Council, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and enhancing the Clinton River, its watershed and Lake St. Clair.

“The Clinton River Watershed is a precious natural resource, and it takes the entire community to help protect and enhance it to keep it healthy today and for future generations.”

Overall, the Clinton River Watershed offers opportunities for hiking, fishing, paddling and swimming. It’s home to more than 600 native plants and spans across 63 communities.

It’s $15 to sign up for the Clinton River Quest, and that gets you a T-shirt and guide book. All the activities included in the scavenger hunt are free. Sign up to participate at the time and date of your choosing through Sept. 30.

Visit https://bit.ly/2ZECy0d to get started.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/08/05/explore-clinton-river-area-via-scavenger-hunt-your-own-pace/3296434001/