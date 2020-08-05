Typically, Campus Martius park is filled with the sound of live music Friday nights during the summer months. With the pandemic canceling almost anything fun, things are much different this season.

The city’s central gathering point, Campus Martius holds events year-round that draw thousands of visitors. (Photo: Getty Images)

But live music persists. Instead of on a large stage on the grass, the entertainment is scaled down to 100-person parties in the beach area. Surrounded by 400,000 pounds of sand, colorful beach chairs and an outdoor bar with seating, the free Friday night concerts run 4-9 p.m. through Sept. 19.

This Friday, hear reggae from Ras Kente and Kamal Amen-Ra Trio from 4-6:30 p.m. followed by DJ Eddie Riott through 9 p.m.

Saturdays are home to outdoor movies at the downtown Detroit park. Saturday see Disney's "Frozen II" at 3 and 8 p.m. On Aug. 15 see "Oceans 8" starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, "Ford v. Ferrari" on Aug. 22 and "Back to the Future" Aug. 29.

While the films are free to view, advance registration is required as space is limited.

Masks are required during events at Campus Martius, 800 Woodward in downtown Detroit, and social distancing of six feet should be followed. Visit downtowndetroitparks.com for more events or to register for movie nights.

Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel voice characters in "Frozen II." (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures)

