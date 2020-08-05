Baby dinosaurs, a 50-foot Megalodon shark and a Spinosaurus taller than the White House are all part of the family-friendly, drive-through experience of Jurassic Quest.

The traveling dinosaur exhibit and attraction lands in Metro Detroit this week in the parking lot of the DTE Energy Music Theatre. Gather pals or the family by the carload (pets are welcome, too) and experience the prehistoric fun from a safe distance.

Jurassic Quest drive-thru dinosaur exhibit sets at DTE Energy Music Theatre's parking lot Friday through Aug. 23. (Photo: Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

“When you drive through the tour, you’re driving next to a Spinosaurus or a T-rex or a triceratops," says Jurassic Quest manager Dustin Baker. "And they’re lifelike, they move, they roar. It’s a pretty cool experience — like driving in a safari.”

Typically the attraction — which claims to be the largest animatronic dinosaur event in North America with 70 moving animals — is in a convention center and guests walk around and experience the exhibits that way. With social distancing concerns this year, dinosaur enthusiast have to stay in the car for the hour-long adventure.

“The people have really responded to it,” Baker said from a tour stop in Atlanta. Jurassic Quest has brought its drive-through model to several cities. The caravan hauling the dinosaurs and sets includes 30-40 traveling crew members and about 20 semi-trucks.

Baker says the time slots regularly sell out, so he recommends buying tickets for a car load in advance. “This is a great event to do safely with your kids. There’s a lot to take away from it.”

Jurassic Quest drive-thru dinosaur exhibit sets at DTE Energy Music Theatre's parking lot Friday through Aug. 23. (Photo: Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

It’s not all kids, though. Baker says he’s seen adult couples roll through the exhibits as well.

“People who are very into science also come … (they're) just here to see the dinosaurs and see the accuracy of things they’ve studied in books.”

To get the most out of the experience, he says to make sure your cellphones are charged, and bring a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to the Spotify audio tour. Designate another family member's cellphone for taking photos. The price of the experience also includes a group photo.

Bring snacks, as there are no concessions available (there are restrooms on site). Baker also says many guests dress up as their favorite dinosaur or as hunters heading out on a safari.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday for opening day; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. through Aug. 23.

Closed Aug. 10-11 and 17-18

DTE Energy Music Theatre parking area

33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston

Tickets: $49 plus fees per for a car or SUV

Visit 313Presents.com or jurassicquest.com for tickets

Jurassic Quest features around 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs that can be viewed from your car. (Photo: Courtesy of Jurassic Quest)

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/2020/08/05/massive-animatronic-dinosaur-exhibit-pops-up-dte-energy-music-theatre/5575703002/