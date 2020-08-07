DSO premieres outdoor mini-concerts for summer
The attached video provides another hopeful sign of life returning to (sort of) normal -- the first of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Outdoor Performance Series Wednesday evening, with a string trio performing Haydn's Divertimento for String Trio No. 20 in G Major, and Beethoven's String Trio No. 5 in C minor, Op. 9 No. 3.
The video is short -- the musical programs themselves are an hour long -- but documents just how pleasant attending one of these socially distanced, mini-concerts could be.
Even better - the performances are free, though reservations are required for the Wednesday evening concerts in Sosnick Courtyard next to The Max and Orchestra Hall.
Upcoming performances in the series include noontime this Sunday in Robert C. Valade Park on Detroit's riverfront, with a program featuring Haydn, Kodály and Edgar Girtain.
At 7 p.m. Apr. 12, musicians will return to Sosnick Courtyard for a program starring Bach, Doppler and Sousa, among others.
The series will continue throughout August every Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday noon. Click here to check out other future performances.
