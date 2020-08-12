New ad promotes Detroit cultural institutions

It's time to hang out in Detroit's treasures once again.

That's the message behind a gorgeous new ad boosting the city's cultural institutions from Doner, which pulled together the one-minute-18-second commercial for the nonprofit Midtown Detroit Inc.

"Culture Can't Wait," as the spot is known, was shot -- safely -- by Zeke Anders, Doner vice president and director of content production, with a voice-over by WDET's Sasha Raiyn. (You can also see the ad by visiting vimeo.com/446475748.)

"We wanted to create a timely, timeless piece," said Doner Brand Strategist Alex Demuth, "to inspire meaningful engagement with Detroit's Cultural Center."

Added Annmarie Borucki, Midtown Detroit director of arts and culture, "We wanted to give people an outlet who've been cooped up for months, and say, 'Hey – we’re open, and here are safe opportunities to come and enjoy culture."

More impressionistic than instructive, the spot focuses on the importance of culture as a way to enrich our lives even in moments of considerable hardship -- "because," as the text notes, "what is culture but a record of survival, turning pain into art and struggle into song?"

The ad takes us on a quick tour of some of Midtown's visual highlights, including the Great Hall at the Detroit Institute of Arts, a reading room at the Detroit Public Library, and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History's soaring atrium.

Carefully curated detail shots include the face of Pablo Picasso's "Seated Woman" at the DIA, and an up-close look at some of the signatures on the Scarab Club's fabled second-story ceiling beams -- in this case, Norman Rockwell, Picasso and Diego Rivera.

Shooting was completed within a matter of days, said Anders. "The institutions gave us unfettered access, which was really an honor. For me it was soul-stirring -- like experiencing them for the first time."

The ad, which debuted Monday, has already shown on Fox 2 Detroit, and is up on most of the organizations' websites.

The full list of museums and other institutions promoted -- all of which have put strict coronavirus safety measures in place -- includes the DIA, Wright Museum, Scarab Club, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, Michigan Science Center, Detroit Public Library, The Carr Center and the Detroit Historical Museum.

The institutions all reopened together on July 10. (The one exception is the main branch of the Detroit Public Library will open back up Sept. 8. In the meantime, it's offering curbside pick-up service.)

Particularly after our long COVID-19 lockdown, diving into these institutions may be just what your mental health requires.

As the spot points out, "Culture isn't just proof that we can survive -- it's how we survive."

