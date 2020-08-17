‘American Idol’ holds Zoom auditions for Michigan

Have you got the pipes to be the next “American Idol?” The long-running singing competition show is holding a virtual open call for Michigan via Zoom on Monday.

The nationwide search, dubbed “Idol Across America,” marks the first time the show will hold remote auditions in all 50 states, which is due to social distancing measures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Singers ages 15 and older can register at americanidol.com/auditions. Visit and register now to reserve your audition slot on Monday.

“American Idol” producers will select singers for callbacks by Nov. 1.

The upcoming season will be the show's 19th overall and fourth on the ABC network. The status of the host and judges is unknown.

Last year, auditions were held in person at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit.