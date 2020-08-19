Detroit photographer designs Big Gretch 'Shark Week' T-shirt

A Detroit-based photographer and designer has launched a line of merchandise commemorating the quote-of-the-week from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "It's Shark Week, m----- f-----."

Calling it "the most ridiculous thing" he's ever made, Trever Long Wednesday launched a T-shirt and other merchandise with an original design featuring Whitmer and the phrase she was seen uttering before going live at the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday. She only mouthed the expletive, citing the "hot mic" in front of her.

The design has kind of a throwback, beach-y vibe and shows Whitmer at a lectern with the text "It's Shark Week M-----F-----. Big Gretch." It's being sold through teespring.com as a T-shirt, tank top, sweater and other apparel, and you can also order it as a pillow or coffee mug.

Long says proceeds will benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. A photographer by trade, he says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused his work to come to a halt.

"As a result, I've started exploring other creative mediums, including illustration, that I can do alone at home," he said. "I've been unable to attend Black Lives Matter protests as I'm around family members who are immunocompromised, but I wanted to still do something to support the cause. The ACLU does extremely important work and I wanted to support them."

Shirts run around $20, come in a variety of colors and are made-to-order. Find the full array of products with the design at www.teespring.com/big-gretch-shark-week.

Long's "Shark Week" shirt is just the latest shopping opportunity for Whitmer stans. There are prayer candles depicting "Saint Gretchen Whitmer" on Etsy, and at least two Michigan breweries have also dedicated beers to the democratic governor.

Witch's Hat Brewing Co. from South Lyon brews That Woman From Michigan IPA and Lansing Brewing Co. also has The Gov., an India Pale Lager.

