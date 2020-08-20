Artist Spotlight: Dear Darkness

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Dear Darkness

Lineup: Stacey MacLeod, guitar and vocals; Michelle Thibodeau, drums and backing vocals; Cassidy Stewart, bass.

Sound: Punk/surf

New vinyl: Showcasing an updated lineup (featuring a bass player (who wears a gorilla costume), Dear Darkness will release a self-titled EP on Sept. 5. Find it on vinyl or as a digital release. The lo-fi punk romp was recorded, mixed and mastered by Detroit garage rock taste maker, producer Jim Diamond. The four songs (five on the digital copy) clock in at around just 10 minutes, giving the EP a wild, super-punk feel.

Melody Baetens