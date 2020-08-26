The 2020 Ford Fireworks display is televised Monday

The theme of this year's Ford Fireworks display is "We Are One Together," although this Monday we'll be viewing while safely distanced in our own homes.

Organizers are doing all they can to keep the spark, the ooos and the ahhhs in this year's display, which can only be viewed on television. The broadcast will have music curated by producers the Parade Company, and will include an element that honors the city's front line workers and other heroes.

The Detroit fireworks display, celebrating 62 years this summer, will shoot off from an undisclosed location to discourage viewers from gathering in large groups. The display will not be viewable from the downtown area at all this year, organizers say.

It's produced by the Parade Company with Zambelli Fireworks. Music will accompany more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects.

“The Parade Company has an unwavering commitment to this important tradition and bringing great events to our community,” said Parade Company CEO Tony Michaels. “We are proud to come together with the City of Detroit and our partners to make this event possible each year.”

View the Ford Fireworks broadcast 8-10 p.m. Monday on WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

More:Virtual Detroit Jazz Festival to kick off with tribute to civil rights

More:Arts, Beats & Eats canceled - drive-in and online events to take its place

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens