Mosaic Youth Theatre is looking for young playwrights and composers

Is the next August Wilson or Tennessee Williams living among you?

Detroit's Mosaic Youth Theatre has launched a new contest seeking to highlight local playwrights and musical composers. New Voices: Detroit 2020 is a juried competition that seeks to give young artists in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck a chance to see their works come to life.

For the first round of the competition, high school students who live or attend school in those cities are invited to submit a one-act play or concept. They should be emailed to NewVoicesDetroit@mosaicdetroit.org by Friday.

Applicants must be sponsored by a teacher, coach, counselor, teaching artist or an adult in a similar position who is willing to be the liaison between the applicant and Mosaic.

Five finalists will get to see their work produced by Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit and performed on Oct. 25 at the virtual New Voices: Detroit festival. Finalists will also have access to a professional mentor and a prize of $500. The competition is funded by the Knight Foundation and Ford Motor Company Fund.

For more details on submissions, visit www.mosaicdetroit.org/newvoicesdetroit.