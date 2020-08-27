Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum seeks $75K to stay afloat

One of the area's most beloved and whimsical attractions, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum needs help to the tune of $75,000.

Although closed since March, the Farmington Hills arcade still incurs monthly expenses of $10,000 due to rent, insurance and general maintenance of the many vintage machines. A GoFundMe account set up by owner Jeremy Yogoda has already surpassed $20,000 since launching Tuesday.

Yagoda, son of founder Marvin Yagoda who died in 2017, says sitting idle places more stress on the older games than being used, and it's a full-time job for him and the staff to keep them going.

“We’re a philanthropic family and it’s hard to ask for help. But we just can’t keep going without it," he said.

The famous attraction started 40 years ago in the Tally Hall shopping center and has been in its current location for most of its run. The more than 5,000-square-foot museum and arcade is packed with coin-operated machines and games and vintage memorabilia that attracts both kids and adults. Some of the machines are nearly 90 years old and were collected from boardwalks, subway stations and carnivals around the globe.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum can't reopen until Michigan hits Phase 5 of the plan to reopen businesses due to COVID-19.

