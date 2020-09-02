Big Sean invites Eminem, Stevie Wonder, Royce, more to 'Detroit 2'

There's plenty of Detroit love on Big Sean's new album "Detroit 2."

The Detroit rapper revealed the album's track listing on Wednesday, and the follow up to his 2012 "Detroit" mixtape features guest spots by Detroiters Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Stevie Wonder, Dwele and more.

The track "Friday Night Cypher" features a host of Detroit MCs including Em, Royce, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego and Sada Baby.

Wonder contributes one of three "Story" tracks on the album, alongside Dave Chappelle and Erykah Badu; the original "Detroit" mixtape featured Common, Young Jeezy and Snoop Dogg — then Snoop Lion — sharing their stories about the city.

Other guests on the 21-track album include Dwele on "Everything That's Missing," Post Malone on "Wolves," Travis Scott on "Lithuania," Lil Wayne on "Don Life," Young Thug and Hit-Boy on "Respect It," Detroit rapper Earlly Mac on "Guard Your Heart" and the late Nipsey Hussle on "Deep Reverence."

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean's frequent collaborator (and real life partner), appears on a pair of tracks, "Body Language" and "Time In."

"Detroit 2" hits streaming services Friday.

