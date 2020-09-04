Here's a list of Michigan cider mills for drinks and eats

Every year around this time, those cool early morning temperatures are always a reminder that autumn is just around the corner and that it’s time to gather the family together to visit your favorite farm for a special treat — apple cider and doughnuts.

Depending on the farm, you may also be able to pick apples, pumpkins, raspberries, corn, shop the farm market, and more. And, don’t forget to take home one of the freshly baked goods, maybe a pie, or two, for later. Remember, masks and social distancing are required.

Here’s a list of Michigan farms to choose from:

Area Cider Mills

Alber Orchard & Cider Mill, 13011 Bethel Church, Manchester. Just 30 minutes west of Ann Arbor and an hour from Detroit. Opening Tuesday. Cider available, Sept. 15. Noon-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Hours subject to change. Call ahead. (734) 428-9310.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center, Armada. Summer hours: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily. (586) 784-5343.

Country Mill Orchard Cider Mill, 4648 Otto, Charlotte. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. Also open the Wed. before Thanksgiving. (517) 543-1019.

Franklin Cider Mills, 7450 Franklin (one mile west of Telegraph), Bloomfield Hills. Cider, donuts, apples and pies. Open Saturday before Labor Day through the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m Weekdays and weekends. 8 a.m.-noon Thanksgiving Day. (248) 626-8261, or thefranklincidermill@gmail.com.

Long Family Orchard Farm & Cider Mill, 1540 East Commerce (west of Bogie Lake Rd.), Commerce. Noon-6 p.m. daily. (248) 360-3774 or longsorchard.com.

Obstbaum Orchards, 9252 Currie, Northville. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends only, starting today. Cder, donuts and apples. (626) 993-5893.

Parshallville Cider Mill, 8507 Parshallville, on North Ore Creek, Fenton. Learn how they make apple cider using the old-fashioned cider pressing process. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Open today through mid-November, weather permitting. November hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (810) 629-9079 or parshallvillecidermill.com/m/.

Three Cedars Farm, 7897 Six Mile, Northville. Labor Day weekend hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.-Mon. Regular hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri., Sat.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. (248) 437-8200.

Spicer Orchards, 10411 Clyde, Fenton. Farm market: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Winery: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Masks required indoors. (810) 632-7692 or spicerorchards.com.

Stony Creek Orchard & Cider Mill, 2961 32 Mile, Romeo. Opens Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Pick apples, pumpkins or raspberries, or purchase them pre-picked. Free admission. Covid precautions will be taken. For an update, visit stonycreekorchard.com. (586) 752-2453 or rross123@comcast.net.

Westview Orchards & Winery, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington. Fresh baked pies, donuts and more. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. (586) 752-3123, or westvieworchards.com.

Yates Cider Mill, 1990 E. Avon, Rochester Hills. Custard and Yates signature donut sundaes available. Free admission and parking. 11 a.m.-9 p.m daily. (248) 651-8300 or yatescidermill.com.

Jocelynn Brown