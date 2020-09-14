Artist Spotlight: Vvisionss

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Vvisionss

Lineup: Ben Van Camp, guitar and lead vocals; Mike O'Brien, guitar and vocals; Joe Myers, bass and vocals; Mike Hubbarth, drums.

Sound: Pop with elements of psychedelic, garage and indie rock.

The latest: Earlier this month Vvisionss released "Crystal Lover," a four-song EP produced by the band's front man Van Camp. It features some backing vocals and guitar from Shadow Show's Ava East on the title track.

Helping out: Van Camp says proceeds from "Crystal Lover" and everything else on their Bandcamp page will be donated to the Ruth Ellis Center of Detroit. "We believe that they are doing an extremely important part in helping out LGBTQ+ youth in Detroit," he said. "These times are really tough right now for everyone but for people who were dealing with a lot before this they’ve gotten especially difficult. We want to do whatever we can to help this great organization continue to support anyone who needs it."

Listen to the band and download the EP at vvisionss.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens