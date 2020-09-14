Wright Museum hosts drive-in fundraiser Saturday

Here's a good idea -- honor Dr. Charles H. Wright on his 102nd birthday with a donation to the Wright Museum of African American History that he founded. From noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, museum supporters can drop off donations at 315 E. Warren in Detroit.

All proceeds from this birthday fundraiser will benefit the museum.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees," said Neil Barclay, museum president and CEO, "we sincerely thank the Friends of The Wright, especially Judge Craig Strong, who continues to serve as a staunch supporter of the museum”.

The first 600 donors in this effort will receive the museum’s cookbook, "Of the People: An African American Cooking Experience," regardless of amount given. Discounted memberships for individuals and families will also be available, when donors give $25 or $50, respectively.

