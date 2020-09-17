Artist Spotlight: Tommy Marz

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Tommy Marz

Sound: Mainstream guitar rock and pop

Next: The singer/songwriter and one-man band is releasing his new EP, "Chasing Light," on Sept. 23. It's his first solo EP in six years and includes five original songs and a cover of Stealers Wheel song "Stuck in the Middle With You." Marz wrote, produced and played all the instruments on the original songs.

Got it covered: Marz has a history of picking covers that work well for his style. In 2011 he covered George Michael's "Faith" and the video for that song has gotten more than 100,000 views. He also covered Puddle of Mudd's song "Blurry" with help from Doc. G from the the 1990s R&B/pop group P.M. Dawn.

Visit https://linktr.ee/tommymarzband to hear his music.