Erebus opens for 20th season Friday with social distancing measures

Massively large and incredibly scary Erebus Haunted Attraction opens for its 20th season Friday with new rules to adhere to social distancing, and a less-scary attraction called Erebus Escape.

At Erebus, scream into your properly secured mask after visiting the Plexiglas-encased ticket counter and getting a quick temperature check. The four-story, award-winning haunted attraction is employing a smaller group of scary actors this year — they're required to wear face masks, too, and will get their makeup done by airbrush for added safety — and groups of thrill-seekers will be limited to six or fewer.

For those who love an adventure, but not necessarily being scared to their wits' end, can consider Erebus Escape, a "premium escape room facility" that offers a variety of themes, including "Eye of Horus," "Dragon's Curse" and "Once Upon A Time," as well as a family-friendly fantasy zone that's good for kids ages 5 and older with adult supervision.

Erebus, 18 S. Perry in Pontiac, is open Friday and Saturday, and also select dates through Nov. 7. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at hauntedpontiac.com. Call (248) 332-7884.

Erebus Escape, 34 Oakland in Pontiac, is open Thurs.-Sat. starting this week, and will stay open through 2021. Tickets, $28, can be booked in advance at erebusescape.com.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

