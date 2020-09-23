Elton John announces Feb. 2022 make up dates at Little Caesars Arena

Elton John's farewell tour is scheduled to relaunch in fall 2021 and is slated to hit Little Caesars Arena Feb. 8 and 9, 2022, tour officials announced Wednesday.

That's assuming concerts are a go by then, of course. The live music industry has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there's currently no timetable for a return to what was once considered normal for artists and fans.

John was originally due at LCA in the spring, on May 1 and 2. Ticketholders for those shows should expect to receive new event information soon, and tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the newly announced performances.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's tour is scheduled to resume in September 2021, with a Stateside touch down on Jan. 21, 2022, in New Orleans.

In a Facebook greeting to fans, John said he's been enjoying his time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he's using his downtime to keep himself fit and healthy. "But I really miss being on the road," he said. "While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, purportedly John's final outing, kicked off in Sept. 2018 and played two shows at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 12 and 13, 2018.

