Artist Spotlight: Chloe Moriondo

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Chloe Moriondo

Sound: Indie pop

YouTube: Moriondo's multi-hyphenate description includes singer, songwriter, ukulele player and YouTuber. The locally based 17-year-old has a whopping 3.07 million subscribers to her YouTube channel, where she's got her start performing covers when she was just 13.

The latest: Possibly the coolest thing to come out of Shelby Township in some time, Moriondo's newest single is "I Want To Be With You," a dynamic pop tune and explosive love song. (See if you can recognize the area locations, like Hygrade Deli in Detroit.) Posted just last month, the video already has half a million views on YouTube.

Melody Baetens