Jeff Daniels details heartache of Lions fandom with 'Silver and Honolulu Blues'

Jeff Daniels has the blues: "The Silver and Honolulu Blues."

The actor and lifelong Detroit sports fan dialed in to Sunday's Fox NFL pregame show with his new song, in which he details the heartache of being a Lions fan.

"Oh, I loved my Detroit Lions, though they broke my heart in two," Daniels sings in the sparse, three-minute blues song, told from the perspective of a man on his deathbed. "Tell the Lord I’m singing the silver Honolulu blues."

He goes on: "Well the preacher he was preaching, and the choir sang a hymn/ as they buried me in the jersey of Joey Harrington."

And then the kicker: "When I’m gone, feel no sorrow, when I’m gone, feel no pain/ 'cause I'm on my way to heaven to catch a pass from Bobby Layne."

In the video of the performance, Daniels is in a darkened performance space, wearing his Lions jersey.

Daniels has written of his dismay of being a Detroit sports fan before; "The Lifelong Tigers Fan Blues" was recorded in 2006 and updated in 2011.

But it's not always doom and gloom; Daniels wrote a touching tribute to Al Kaline earlier this year, after Kaline's death.

Daniels is currently starring in Showtime's two-part mini-series "The Comey Rule." The first part debuted on Sunday, and part two airs Monday.

More:Jeff Daniels' rise to top: 'I didn't think the career would last'

And just a few hours after the song aired on Fox, the Lions won their first game of the season. Sometimes, even the blues have a silver lining.

