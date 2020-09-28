The Majestic Theatre complex and one of the country's oldest bowling alleys is up for sale

The historic and longstanding Majestic Theatre complex has been listed for sale on Loopnet.com.

The listing doesn't disclose an asking price for the acre-sized landmark, which includes the recently renovated Majestic Theatre, Garden Bowl bowling alley, upstairs music club the Magic Stick and Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizzeria inside the Garden Bowl

When reached by phone Monday morning, owner Dave Zainea declined to comment.

He told The Detroit News in May that COVID-19 has stopped all his businesses in their tracks and that he's "taking each day as it comes."

"The uncertainty is killing me," he said in the spring when he reopened Stg. Pepperoni's for carryout and delivery. "We want to get these shows going back up but I don't want anybody to get sick, either."

The Garden Bowl is the most historic feature of the cluster, which engulfs 4100-4138 Woodward in Midtown. Having been around since the early 1900s, it's been in Zainea's family for decades.

It's not his only bowling alley. In 2018 he partnered with Kelly and Dean Elliott to renovate and reopen Bowlero Lanes & Lounge in Royal Oak.

In 2015, the Magic Stick underwent a $300,000 facelift with the help of longtime club owner Amir Daiza. The space became Populux, a home for electronic music. Then, Zainea told The News that "the rock and roll market is saturated; it's time for a change."

Populux had trouble in 2016 and closed temporarily after an apparent Twitter hack that caused some artists to cancel their shows after the venue appeared to send out racist tweets. Since then it has returned to the moniker of the Magic Stick.

Before the pandemic, both electronic music and rock shows were on the schedule. Currently, the Alley Deck off the side of the Magic Stick is being used for outdoor events.

