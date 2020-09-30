Artist Spotlight: Ladyship Warship

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Ladyship Warship

Line up: EZ Myers, guitar and vocals; Kristin Lynn, drums.

New: The rock band (which is also part of the local group Warhorses) recently released a five-song, self-titled EP. The sound is moody and cool with nods to the blues, alternative and stoner rock. Hear the music at https://ladyshipwarship.bandcamp.com.

Next: The duo will celebrate the release of the new EP with a performance Thursday at the Cadieux Cafe. The Belgian bar and restaurant has erected a large beer garden with an outdoor stage and socially distant seating. The event runs 7-10:30 p.m. and includes sets by the Kate Hinote Trio and Shallow Stairs. The Cadieux Cafe is at 4300 Cadieux in Detroit.

Melody Baetens