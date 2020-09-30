Watch: Jason Momoa appears in Detroit-filmed Rocket Mortgage video

Jason Momoa shows off his affinity for Detroit in a new video for Rocket Mortgage.

The "Aquaman" actor appears in the four-minute video, posted to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Detroit has always made me feel at home," Momoa says in the vid, which is centered on Detroit's lack of digital connectivity and Rocket Mortgage's goal to bring the internet to more residents in the city.

Momoa appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Dan Gilbert's company, and the video shows him reconnecting with some of the people he worked with in the spot.

The 41-year-old actor provides voiceover in the video and says Detroit is the least connected major city in the U.S., with 30% of residents not connected to the internet.

Momoa, who says he owns property in the city, is seen walking around Hart Plaza, in Corktown, near the Ambassador Bridge, in front of Michigan Central Station, on the rooftop deck of Hockeytown Cafe and in front of the Joe Louis fist. He is joined by Joshua Edmonds, director of digital inclusion for Rocket Mortgage.

"Loved getting back to Detroit to see my friends at @RocketMortgage to learn more about the work they’re doing to bridge the digital divide," Momoa writes in the caption attached to the video, adding that Rocket Mortgage raised $2.7 million at July's Rocket Mortgage Classic "to help Detroiters get access to internet and technology."

Watch the video below:

Momoa caused a stir on social media when he was spotted in Ferndale in May.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama