Artist Spotlight: Julianne Ankley

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Julianne Ankley

Sound: Country, singer/songwriter

New: Ankley recently released her fourth album, "With Love From Lake Huron," out now on iTunes and Amazon. One of the singles, "Why," earned her a 2020 Detroit Music Award, bringing her to a career total of 11 Detroit Music Awards.

Next: Ankley, like many artists, is not able to perform in clubs regularly or tour because of the pandemic. Instead, she'll celebrate the release of "With Love From Lake Huron" with a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 on Facebook live. Visit her page at facebook.com/JulianneAnkley or website, julianneankley.com, for more information.

Melody Baetens