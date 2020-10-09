SUBSCRIBE NOW
Live from New York, it's Jack White: Rocker headed to 'SNL'

White to fill in for country singer Morgan Wallen

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
In a pinch, "Saturday Night Live" picked up the White phone. 

Jack White will perform musical duties on this weekend's "SNL," NBC announced Friday. He fills in for country singer Morgan Wallen, who lost his spot on the episode after he was found in violation of the sketch show's COVID-19 protocols

Jack White performs at the Rashida Tlaib and Bernie Sanders rally at Cass Tech High School in Detroit on Oct. 27, 2019. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)

The appearance will mark Jack White's third solo appearance on the show, following performances in 2018 (with host John Mulaney) and 2012 (with host Lindsay Lohan). The White Stripes performed on the show in 2002 (host: John McCain). 

The White Stripes, who split in 2011, are readying a Dec. 4 release for the group's greatest hits set. White's most recent solo album, "Boarding House Reach," was released in 2018. 

Bill Burr will host this week's "SNL."

