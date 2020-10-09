Live from New York, it's Jack White: Rocker headed to 'SNL'

In a pinch, "Saturday Night Live" picked up the White phone.

Jack White will perform musical duties on this weekend's "SNL," NBC announced Friday. He fills in for country singer Morgan Wallen, who lost his spot on the episode after he was found in violation of the sketch show's COVID-19 protocols.

The appearance will mark Jack White's third solo appearance on the show, following performances in 2018 (with host John Mulaney) and 2012 (with host Lindsay Lohan). The White Stripes performed on the show in 2002 (host: John McCain).

The White Stripes, who split in 2011, are readying a Dec. 4 release for the group's greatest hits set. White's most recent solo album, "Boarding House Reach," was released in 2018.

Bill Burr will host this week's "SNL."

