Magic of Lights holiday display coming to DTE Energy Music Theatre

The Detroit News

Following summer's successful Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience at DTE Energy Music Theatre, promoters have announced Magic of Lights, an in-car experience at DTE's parking area featuring holiday lights and Christmas tunes.

The event will run Nov. 13 to Jan. 2 and will feature a 1.5 mile drive-thru holiday light display.

Magic of Lights will run daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an extension to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advance passes, $20-$25, are on sale now; gate prices are $30-$35. Details are available here.

Summer's Jurassic Quest event drew 125,000 visitors to DTE, according to venue operators.