Celebrate Halloween and history with haunted bike tours of Detroit

Can you outrun a ghost on your bicycle?

Wheelhouse Detroit bike shop and tour guide is hosting a series of "Haunted Detroit" bike tours past city landmarks that are rumored to be haunted.

The 13-mile, safely distanced ride includes the Fort-Shelby and Leland Hotels, the Whitney mansion and restaurant, Majestic Theater and Masonic Temple. There's also a trek through Elmwood Cemetery, and a break to get a beer or coffee.

The three-hour tours, which include spooky fun facts as well as historical info, start and end at the Wheelhouse Detroit Rivertown's location (1340 Atwater, Detroit) at 1 p.m. Sun., Oct. 24 and 25. It's $35 per person, or $45 if you need to rent a bike, too.

Visit wheelhousedetroit.com/haunted-detroit to book your spot.

This fall Wheelhouse Detroit, which is the city's only woman-owned bike shop, also has some virtual tours organized through the TOTAGO app. These include the Wheelhouse Auto Heritage tour that explores the city's automotive history and a virtual tour of Corktown that visits Victorian homes and other historic buildings.

The mobile TOTAGO app (it stands for Turn Off the App - Go Outside) has maps of area parks and information on hiking biking and paddling.

"I’m hopeful that this is the beginning of an even greater opportunity to share Detroit stories with people in their own time and at their own pace," said Wheelhouse Detroit owner Kelli Kavanaugh in a press release about the tours. "Whether folks are joining us in person for a safely-distanced Haunted tour or they’re exploring the city with the TOTAGO app, there’s still plenty to discover in Detroit this fall.”

