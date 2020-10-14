Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host safe fundraiser

The Detroit News

A new #BeingApartTogether fundraiser will be hosted Friday by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy as a physically-distant but socially-connected event, offering guests new ways to experience all that the riverfront has to offer.

Highlights will include a free virtual broadcast of musical performances along the riverfront beginning at 6 p.m., featuring local artists Transit, Al Bettis, Juuni and New World.

Prior to the entertainment, Detroit Experience Factory will host a free virtual tour at 4:30 p.m. to offer persons interested in knowing more about the past, present and future of the Detroit Riverfront. Registration is required at detroitriverfront.org/beingaparttogether.

This celebration, presented by Citizens, is designed to showcase the role Detroit Riverfront parks play in the community and as a chance for its participants to aid in supporting the work that is being done by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy as a way to maintain a safe, clean space along the river for everyone to enjoy.

“We are excited to announce this opportunity to support our work by #BeingApartTogether and hope the community will embrace it in the same way they have embraced our parks over this last year,” said Cassie Brenske, chief development officer for the Conservancy, in a press release. “The creativity and hustle from our team that continues to keep the Riverwalk and the Dequindre Cut open for all people to enjoy is showing us firsthand how essential these spaces are for healing, exercise and respite for the community.”

Supporters of the event will receive a package curated by Detroit's City Bird filled with limited-edition riverfront items, locally sourced gifts and unique activities for outdoor fun that can be enjoyed from the backyards of guests, or during a visit to the riverfront. Items will include something for the entire family -- a riverfront throw blanket, a #BeingApartTogether kite, a limited edition enamel camping mug, a Detroit Riverfront knit cap, a DIY kaleidoscope kit, a watercolor postcard set, a grab bag of Detroit-themed merchandise, and more.

Sponsorships are still available, and with a donation of $250, supporters of #BeingApartTogether, will receive the aforementioned items and activities delivered to their door.

The collection of curated items will also be available for purchase through this fall, as what could be a holiday gift for someone special. A first round of the boxed items sold out, however, the Conservancy has made a second round available. The boxes are available for purchase at detroitriverfront.org/beingaparttogether.

Citizens, a presenting sponsor of the Conservancy's annual Soiree on the Greenway fall fundraiser since 2018, believes the #BeingApartTogether fundraiser serves as an opportunity to continue in its effort to support the ongoing transformation of the Detroit Riverfront.

Along with Citizens, other sponsorships include Diamond Jack's River Tours, Ford Motor Company, MGM Grand Detroit, Delta Dental, itchell & Diane Mondry Family, The Parade Company, Priority Health, among a host of others.

For more information, visit detroitriverfront.org/BeingApartTogether.