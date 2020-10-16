Juneteenth Film Festival begins today at Emagine Royal Oak

The Detroit News

A Juneteenth Film Festival begins Friday at Emagine Royal Oak to raise funds for the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

The filfestival, which runs through Oct. 22, was originally planned for June 19 but was postponed due to theater closures put in place by a government mandate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juneteenth is a U.S. holiday, celebrated on June 19th, in recognition of the end of slavery, along with the culture and achievements of African Americans. The Juneteenth Film Festival will feature films that honor black actors, writers, directors and filmmakers. It will also serve to present films based on compelling stories, and educate viewers on racism and the history of African Americans.

The mission behind UNCF is to establish a nation where all Americans have equal access to a college education and the opportunity to have fulfilling careers, said a press release from Emagine and UNCF.

Incorporated in 1944, UNCF is credited with empowering more than half a million students to successfully earn college degrees. It’s also an active supporter of 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Tickets for the Juneteenth Film Festival are priced at $10 each, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit UNCF, according to the press release.

For a complete list of films, showtimes and to purchase tickets for the festival, visit www-emagine-entertainment.com.

Emagine Royal Oak is located at 200 N. Main in Royal Oak.