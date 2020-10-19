Author Roxane Gay featured in Marygrove virtual discussion on creativity during crisis

Best-selling author and social commentator Roxane Gay is the featured guest of "Creatives in a Time of Crisis," a virtual discussion presented by the Marygrove Conservancy Department of Arts & Culture.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson will moderate the discussion, which also features guest Rochelle Riley, the City of Detroit’s director of arts and culture. Detroit Public Television will stream the event online on YouTube and Facebook live, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gay is the 32nd guest author in Marygrove's Contemporary American Author Lecture Series. She's considered to be one of the nation's most perspective cultural critics and is the author of best-selling fiction and nonfiction writing, including the 2014 essay collection "Bad Feminist." She's also a contributing opinion writer to The New York Times.

Much of her research and writing includes the intersections of race, gender and pop culture.

Gay, a Nebraska native, has a Ph.D. in Rhetoric and Technical Communication from Michigan Technological University in Houghton and also attended Yale University, Norwich University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Thursday's discussion is free to view, but guests are asked to register in advance at marygroveconservancy.org/gayregistration.

