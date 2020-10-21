'Terror' in Canterbury Village awaits you and yours

Experience “Terror in the Village” on the haunted grounds of Canterbury Village in celebration of Halloween. You’ll be surrounded by scary costumed characters that are sure to get you in a fearful mood.

“Terror in the Village” sessions are scheduled for Fri., Sat. and Oct. 30 at 10-10:15 p.m., 10:30-10:45 p.m. and 11-11:15 p.m., and only 100 tickets, priced at $20 each (plus $1.99 processing fee) will be available per session, village officials said in a press release. This event is not recommended for children younger than 13 years of age.

The C Pub will be open during “Terror in the Village.” Be sure to stop by the Pub for dinner or a snack prior to venturing into the venue. After you’ve been terrorized, listen to a collection of creepy tunes being played on the patio while watching black and white Halloween cartoons on the wall of King’s Court Castle.

Tickets are only valid for one admission for the selected date and time, the press release said. Tickets become void once the barcode has been scanned. Tickets are also nonrefundable and nonexchangeable.

Guests are asked to arrive as close as possible to the time on their ticket. Those arriving late will be accommodated up to 15 minutes past their entry time. Late entry that’s more than 15 minutes beyond the last scheduled entry cannot be guaranteed. Final entry is 11:30 p.m.

Things to keep in mind: it will be rather dark, comfortable footwear is recommended, watch your step due to uneven grounds and you shouldn’t shine flashlights into the eyes of the characters. You can wear a Halloween costume but no sharp instruments, real or fake, will be allowed.

This is a rain or shine event that will only be canceled due to severe weather conditions as determined by Canterbury Village and the King’s Court Castle in cooperation with local emergency services. Also, there will be no refunds or exchanges.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canterbury Village has the following rules and precautions: face coverings are required to be worn at all times by guests and staff, all guests and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and capacity will be limited to allow for physical distancing, according to the press release.

For more information about the event, rules, precautions and/or tickets, visit www.terrorinthevillage.com.

Canterbury Village, located at 2325 Joslyn Ct. on more than 21 acres in Orion Charter Township, has been designated a historical landmark in Michigan.

