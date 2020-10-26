Author John Grisham to make virtual appearance at Nicola’s Books in Ann Arbor

The Detroit News

New York Times best-selling author John Grisham will make a virtual appearance at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Nicola's Bookstore in Ann Arbor.

Grisham will appear virtually at Nicola’s Bookstore in Ann Arbor at 3 p.m. Wednesday for “An Afternoon with John Grisham.” There, with fellow author John Hart, he will discuss his latest novel, “A Time for Mercy” (Doubleday $29.95). The event is free to attend but registration is required. Those who register will receive a link to the webinar on the day of the event. There will also be an audience Q&A with questions submitted via Zoom. Signed copies of “Mercy” will also be for sale.

“Mercy” features the return of trial lawyer Jake Brigance, the hero of 1989’s “A Time to Kill” — Grisham’s first novel — who also appeared in 2013’s “Sycamore Row.”

‘An Afternoon with John Grisham'

To register, visit www.nicolasbooks.com/event/afternoon-john-grisham

To purchase a signed copy of Grisham’s new book, visit www.nicolasbooks.com/signed-book/time-mercy