WDIV's Evrod Cassimy to release Christmas EP

He's on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) every morning before the crack of dawn, and many know that local anchor Evrod Cassimy is also an accomplished singer.

His latest release is a holiday EP, "A Cassimy Kinda Christmas." It comes out Nov. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music. Listeners can pre-save it now at evrodcassimy.com.

“I have always loved Christmas," said Cassimy, adding that the EP has "something for everyone" including holiday classics and originals.

"And since releasing my Christmas single, 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,' people have always asked me when I was releasing more Christmas music," he said. "I wrote this Christmas EP to capture the Christmas spirit of parties, opening presents and the true reason for the season.”

In September Cassimy released the single "Mama," an R&B song about his and his wife's pregnancy journey. The Michigan native contacted and recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year.

More:Evrod Cassimy collaborates with Cass Tech for fundraising concert

More:In quarantine, Devin Scillian finds captive audience for his music

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens