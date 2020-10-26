Wild Swan Theater to host Halloween Variety Show on Facebook Live

The Detroit News

Wild Swan Theater will entertain families with its Halloween Variety Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday via Facebook Live.

The 30 minute show will feature sceneries, stories and poetry from Wild Swan performers, according to a press release. After the live performance, the show will be available on the Wild Swan Facebook page for viewing at any convenient time.

The Halloween Variety Show features family friendly spookiness and fun. Included for younger kids will be a scene from the Wild Swan production Adventures with Owl, the press release said. From the Arnold Lobel book Owl at Home, the story “Bumps” has Owl wondering about the odd bumps at the end of his bed at night. Also included is the poem "The Spider and the Fly," as well as the story "The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything." Wild Swan favorites Sandy Ryder, Hilary Cohen, Meghan VanArsdalen, Hannah Schweitzer, and LeAnn Brunner will perform.

"At a time when performance venues are closed and Wild Swan is unable to perform in our traditional way, this half hour of entertainment will deliver our unique brand of theater to living rooms around the world," the theater company said in the press release. "Wild Swan Theater is dedicated to producing professional theater for families of the highest artistic quality and to making it accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or economic status, through lowered ticket prices and innovative outreach programs."

For more information, visit www.wildswantheater.org.