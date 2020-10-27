Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ becomes first album of 2020 to sell 1M copies

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

Taylor Swift’s latest album is clearly hitting a high note with a lot of fans.

“Folklore,” which Swift released on July 24, is the first album of 2020 to sell a million copies in the United States, according to Billboard.

The album passed that lofty threshold in the week that ended on Oct. 22, during which “Folklore” sold 57,000 copies.

Each of Swift’s eight studio albums have now sold more than a million copies in the U.S. Her holiday extended play, 2007’s “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection,” also exceeded a million sales.

“Folklore” was a surprise release that Swift, 30, only announced a day before it debuted. It features songs such as “Cardigan” and “The 1.”

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result,” Swift wrote of the album in a tweet at the time of its release. “I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”

The album has sat atop the Billboard 200 chart in eight of the weeks since its release. It’s currently the number one album in the U.S.

Swift also had the only album to sell a million copies in 2019 with “Lover,” which came out in August of that year.