Artist Spotlight: Mary Cotter

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Mary Cotter

Sound: Dreamy, jangly indie pop

History: Cotter has played drums in various local rock bands throughout the years. She's also worked as an instructor for the community organization Girls Rock Detroit.

Next: Cotter recently released "Pink Panda." She wrote all the tunes on the seven-song solo EP, which also featured her drumming, singing and guitar playing. She was joined by musician Joe Nabozny, as well as vocalist Amy Faunce and organ player Alex Lovat. The album's artwork was drawn by her son Ivo. Cotter is not selling "Pink Panda" online, but it is for sale at Balkan House restaurant, 3028 Caniff in Hamtramck.

Melody Baetens