SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$5 for 3 months. Save 83%.
ENTERTAINMENT

Artist Spotlight: Whu Else

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments
Whu Else released "Pandemic Pop" last month.

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Whu Else 

Sound: Pop, dance, electronic and alternative 

The latest: Last month Whu Else released the single "Pandemic Pop," a bouncy track that touches on the three current P's: pandemic, politics and protests. 

Busy year: This Detroit-based artist has been busy over the past several months. He also released the nine-song album "Big Brain Man," which is laced with lo-fi electronic beats and catchy vocal lines. He also released the snappy seven-song album "I Fell in Love with a Beat." Look up his music on Spotify where he is a verified artist with more than 20,000 monthly listeners. 

Melody Baetens

View Comments