Artist Spotlight: Whu Else

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Whu Else

Sound: Pop, dance, electronic and alternative

The latest: Last month Whu Else released the single "Pandemic Pop," a bouncy track that touches on the three current P's: pandemic, politics and protests.

Busy year: This Detroit-based artist has been busy over the past several months. He also released the nine-song album "Big Brain Man," which is laced with lo-fi electronic beats and catchy vocal lines. He also released the snappy seven-song album "I Fell in Love with a Beat." Look up his music on Spotify where he is a verified artist with more than 20,000 monthly listeners.

Melody Baetens